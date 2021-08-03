Young Americans Dinner Theatre

Chanhassen Dinner Theatres opened their production of The Music Man in early March of 2020, when I was out of town on vacation in paradise, aka New Zealand. I was scheduled to see it mid-March when I returned, but we know how that story goes. Fast-forward through 16 long months to their re-opening a few weeks ago, and I was finally able to see the show. It was only my second time inside a theater since I left town in late February of 2020, and my first large-scale musical with a full house. I attended with my mom, aunties, and cousins, and in the middle of the first act one of them leaned over to me and said "it's so good I can hardly stand it!" I couldn't agree more. It was a very emotional experience for me, watching a huge group of talented performers (many of whom I've watched on stage for years) doing what they do best, with a few hundred people in the same space experiencing it live. Something that I used to take for granted, but no longer will. And I can't think of a better show with which to return than The Music Man, a celebration of the importance of music, community, connection, and working together towards a common goal, all things that have been sorely missing of late. It's a fantastic production from start to finish, and such a joy to be back. Tickets are on sale through the end of the year, so make your plans to visit River City!