Charlene Casamento appointed associate vice president for enterprise administrative operations

Eastern University is pleased to announce that Luisa Wilsman has been named the new Vice President for Advancement. Luisa is joining Eastern with over 17 years of knowledge and leadership experience working in resource acquisition for both healthcare and non profit education institutions. Her career has included working with the development and organization of annual giving and major gifts, donor prospecting, special projects, and engagement and relationship retention. Luisa was honored in 2020 as one of the Association for Healthcare Philanthropy’s (AHP) top 40 under 40 in philanthropy. Luisa is also a Doctoral Candidate at Tennessee State University, expected to graduate in 2024.