Charlene Casamento appointed associate vice president for enterprise administrative operations
Charlene Casamento has been named associate vice president for enterprise administrative operations effective July 30. Reporting to Senior Vice President and Chief Business Officer Dwayne Pinkney, Casamento will work alongside Virginia Tech leadership to execute universitywide operational initiatives. She will also serve as chief administrative officer for the administrative enterprise and represent Pinkney in executive meetings.vtx.vt.edu
