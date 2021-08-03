Welder Training Program Expanding into Bluefield Area

BLUEFIELD, VA — Southwest Virginia Community College continues to expand educational and training opportunities in the region by announcing today plans to offer welding and training for other workforce fast track credentials at its new Bluestone workforce training facility, located in the Bluestone area near Bluefield, VA. The expansion was made possible through a partnership with Tazewell County Industrial Development Authority, who leased the facility to the college, and the Virginia Tobacco Regional Revitalization Commission, who is providing most of training equipment that will be used at the facility.