Memphis Animal Services responds to requests for animal control within the City of Memphis only.

If this is an emergency affecting the safety of a person, please call 911.

To report a pet in need of immediate medical care or rescue, a pet that poses a threat to public safety, animal cruelty, or a dog bite, please call 901-545-COPS, the police non-emergency line. Memphis Animal Services’ calls for service are dispatched through MPD’s system. We will need to know the address where the animal is located as well as what your concern is.

Please note: Cats have the legal right to roam in the City of Memphis. It is for this reason that we do not respond to complaints about loose cats. Click here for more information on controlling the community cat population. Click here for tips on how to keep cats away from your yard.

If you need to request animal control in another jurisdiction, see below for who to contact in our area.

Shelby County (excluding Bartlett, Germantown, and Collierville)

Shelby County Rabies Officers bring pets picked up to Memphis Animal Services.

Bartlett

Germantown

Collierville