Michael Johnathon’s WoodSongs Old Time Radio Hour Kicks Off New Season In August With Reining Bluegrass Queen Rhonda Vincent & The Rage

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON, Ky. - Folk singer-songwriter Michael Johnathon kicks off his 2021 season of WoodSongs Old Time Radio Hour with the reigning Queen of Bluegrass, IBMA & GRAMMY award winner, and Grand Ole’ Opry member, Rhonda Vincent & The Rage, on August 16 at the Lyric Theater in Lexington, Kentucky. Vincent will perform new music from her album, Music Is What I See. Plus, special guest is the young Dillon Massengale and his family band as he and Rhonda are set to perform their Merle Haggard single, and tell his musical story overcoming autism. Tickets for the live taping may be purchased at Tix.com.

