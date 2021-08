King Chan ’82 knew what he wanted to do from a young age. Impressed by his parents’ accountant, who had a nice house and a new car every two years, Chan decided early that he wanted to be an accountant, too. His parents, who had immigrated from Hong Kong, owned a dry-cleaning business in Providence, RI, and hoped their son would go into medicine. But Chan had made up his mind. “When I pick a plan, I usually stick to it,” he says. When it came time to enroll in college, Bryant was the obvious choice for its nearby location, and the strong reputation of its accounting program.