College of Natural Resources and Environment welcomes new director of alumni relations

Prior to joining the University of Alabama in Huntsville, Dr. Fathi Aldukali was an adjunct professor at Alabama A&M University. He received a Master of Science in Electrical and Microelectronics Engineering from Rochester Institute of Technology, NY in 2012, and a Master of Science and Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering from the University of Alabama in Huntsville in 2019. His research interests include automatic control systems, the theory of nonlinear control systems, and hybrid impulsive sliding mode control systems with application to flight and space vehicle control. Currently, his research is in the area of hybrid impulsive higher-order sliding mode control theory which focuses on the impact of model uncertainty on systems design and driving the system states to the origin in a very short time. He is developing theoretical and numerical algorithms to assess the robustness of systems on finite time.