College of Natural Resources and Environment welcomes new director of alumni relations

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor Gabrielle Mountain, the challenges of the past year represent an opportunity. “Engagement looks much different now than it did pre-COVID,” said Mountain, who recently joined the College of Natural Resources and Environment as director of alumni relations. “Previously, a big emphasis was on bringing alumni back to campus for events or traveling to visit with them. Last year challenged those practices, and alumni relations professionals were tasked with finding new ways to connect and engage with our constituencies.”

