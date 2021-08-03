Cancel
Texas State

A Texas state senator savagely ripped Longhorns' football team over SEC move

By Charles Curtis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Not everyone seems happy with Texas and Oklahoma applying to be a part of the SEC.

One Texas lawmaker used an opportunity during a session to rip on the Longhorns’ football team — which hasn’t been bad but not national championship-level good in recent years — with some shots taken at the move.

Let’s set the scene: here’s state senator Lois Kolkhorst speaking with UT president Jay Hartzell. She asked about the school’s athletic budget and then said, “without a winning football team of late.”

And then?

“Three and seven against the Horned Frogs,” she added. “Maybe your fanbase would rather lose to Alabama than TCU.”

Ouch. Wow.

Savage!

