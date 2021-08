Jazz bassist Herman “Trigger” Alpert was born in 1916 in Indianapolis and studied music at IU in the 1930s. Asked to join the Glenn Miller Orchestra in 1940, he appeared with the band in the film Sun Valley Serenade the next year. He played with Miller until being drafted in 1941. When Miller volunteered in 1942, he selected Alpert as a member of his all-star Army Air Force Band. The two remained friends until Miller’s death in 1944.