Schools reviewing new state COVID guidance

School officials in Westfield and Southwick say they are reviewing the state’s new guidance on COVID-19 masking and vaccination for the 2021-22 school year. On July 30, the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education issued updated guidance on COVID-19 prevention for students returning to school in the fall, based on statements issued by the Centers for Disease Control. The CDC guidance supports the use of vaccines as the primary mitigation measure in schools, and also continues to recommend masking in K-12 schools, but does not mandate either.