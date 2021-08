The COVID-19 pandemic was (and still is) a very stressful time for everyone across the country, but maybe even more so in some large cities than others. According to their newest study, the data experts at WalletHub have ranked the most and least-stressed cities across the United States. WalletHub references a recent study on stress by the American Psychological Association which found that more than 6 in 10 adults have had unwanted wain gain or loss since the start of the pandemic, and 1 in 4 essential workers have been diagnosed with a mental health disorder.