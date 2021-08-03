From Master P to Uncle P: Music mogul has turned his focus to popular line of grocery staples

Ex-American Pickers star Frank Fritz is speaking his peace regarding his recent firing from the reality series and subsequent feud with former cohost Mike Wolfe. Last month, it was confirmed that Fritz wouldn’t be returning to the History Channel series. In a statement released in July, executive producer and head antique “picker” Wolfe said: “I have known Frank for as long as I can remember, he’s been like a brother to me. The journey that Frank, Dani (Danielle), and I started back in 2009, like all of life, has come with its highs and lows, blessings and challenges, but it...