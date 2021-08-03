From Master P to Uncle P: Music mogul has turned his focus to popular line of grocery staples
After selling millions of records on his own independent label, No Limit Records, rapper and music mogul Percy Miller (a.k.a. Master P), 54, is now the chief executive of P. Miller Enterprises, which has launched a popular line of grocery products including chips, ramen, flour, rice, breakfast cereal, frying mix and other pantry staples. He lives in Los Angeles. [This interview has been shortened and condensed.]www.mrt.com
