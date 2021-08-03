Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

From Master P to Uncle P: Music mogul has turned his focus to popular line of grocery staples

By Eric Easter
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter selling millions of records on his own independent label, No Limit Records, rapper and music mogul Percy Miller (a.k.a. Master P), 54, is now the chief executive of P. Miller Enterprises, which has launched a popular line of grocery products including chips, ramen, flour, rice, breakfast cereal, frying mix and other pantry staples. He lives in Los Angeles. [This interview has been shortened and condensed.]

www.mrt.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Master P
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
George Foreman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Staples#Music Business#Food Drink#No Limit Records#P Miller Enterprises#African Americans#Latinos#Krogers#Target#Walmarts#Black Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & DrinksPosted by
InsideHook

Master P’s Foray Into the Food World Might Surprise You

When big-name musicians make a foray into industries that aren’t musical, there’s generally a bit of luxury involved in the process. Frank Ocean’s recently-announced Homer is one example of this, but so is Metallica’s foray into the world of whiskey. Upon hearing that Master P (aka Percy Miller) is the owner of a food business, you’d probably assume that it also falls on the high end of things — after all, the man has sold millions of records over the years, along with stints an actor and a professional basketball player. Instead, though, he’s adopted a very different business model.
MusicThe Day

Migos explores hip-hop jewelry in YouTube ‘Ice Cold’ series

Atlanta rap trio Migos have executive produced a new YouTube Original series, “Ice Cold,” which explores the world of hip-hop jewelry. Hip-hop stars from the past four decades, jewelers and historians provide a blend of bling and contextual history to the series, which runs a tight four episodes. Besides Migos, viewers see A$AP Ferg, Lil Yachty, French Montana, Talib Kweli, Eric B & Rakim and Slick Rick, to name a few.
Musichiphop-n-more.com

Frank Ocean Launches Independent Luxury Company ‘Homer’

While fans wait for Frank Ocean to drop new music, the singer has decided to launch his own luxury company called Homer. The surprise announcement was unveiled in a press release on Friday afternoon in which Homer is described as an “independent American luxury company.” The venture has apparently been in the works since 2018 and the name Homer depicts “carving history into stone.”
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Rihanna Spoils A$AP Rocky During Shopping Spree After Declared a Billionaire

During the outing in New York City, the 'Umbrella' hitmaker reportedly buys an accessory for her rapper boyfriend and leaves with five bags of vintage toys from a toy store. AceShowbiz - Rihanna appears to have spent a tiny of her vast fortune for her significant one. After Forbes declared her as a billionaire, the "Diamonds" hitmaker was spotted shopping in New York City with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky.
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker in Quarantine: Now All Inhibitions Fall

A few weeks ago the lightning engagement, now the first joint quarantine. Home lockdown for Kourtney Kardashian (42) and Travis Barker (45)!. “Ten days of quarantine,” writes the oldest Kardashian sister on Instagram to a photo that shows her and her loved one in the bathroom. Did the TV starlet and Travis get infected with Corona? Or just one of the two? Or have they had contact with a sick person and therefore have to be taken out of circulation as a precaution? Kourtney leaves that open.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVLine

American Pickers' Frank Fritz Fires Back at Ex-Cohost Mike Wolfe: 'I'm Not Going to Sit Here and Lie to People'

Ex-American Pickers star Frank Fritz is speaking his peace regarding his recent firing from the reality series and subsequent feud with former cohost Mike Wolfe. Last month, it was confirmed that Fritz wouldn’t be returning to the History Channel series. In a statement released in July, executive producer and head antique “picker” Wolfe said: “I have known Frank for as long as I can remember, he’s been like a brother to me. The journey that Frank, Dani (Danielle), and I started back in 2009, like all of life, has come with its highs and lows, blessings and challenges, but it...
LifestylePosted by
Amomama

Woman Borrows Clothes to Pretend She Is Rich and Meets a Man – Story of the Day

A woman went on holiday to an expensive resort and borrowed expensive clothes from a rich friend so she could pretend she's wealthy, but things go wrong. Two years ago, I came into a small inheritance and decided to take the trip of my dreams. I started looking up possibilities online and quickly found a 15-day-holiday in Egypt, including a 5-star cruise down the Nile.
Yogagoodhousekeeping.com

Lady Gaga Steps Out in 8-Inch Platform Boots, a Bandeau Top and Bike Shorts

Lady Gaga, 35, was spotted in New York City wearing a light blue Marc Jacobs bandeau top and matching high-waisted bike shorts, paired with sky-high white platform boots. The singer and actress has been doing yoga since college. Lady Gaga has a style that’s totally her own. And, just in...
CelebritiesPosted by
rolling out

Sanaa Lathan explains why she stopped drinking alcohol

Hollywood actress Sanaa Lathan revealed this week that she gave up drinking to make a lifestyle change and that alcohol was affecting her anxiety. The 49-year-old actress who first made a name for herself in 2000 in the hit film Love & Basketball with Omar Epps, explained to People that she wasn’t a sloppy drunk but she could tell it was affecting her moods and thinking.
CelebritiesRadar Online.com

50 Cent Told Bankruptcy Court About Young Buck Accepting Cash App Donations From Fans As Part Of Battle Over $250,000

50 Cent is coming after his former artist Young Buck for $250,000 in bankruptcy court and made sure to tell the judge about the rapper seeking donations from fans online. According to court documents obtained by Radar, lawyers representing the Power actor asked a federal bankruptcy judge to dismiss Buck's (real name: David Darnell Brown) Chapter 7 earlier this year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy