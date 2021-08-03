Cancel
DJ LeMahieu's season continues to disappoint

By Derek
viewsfrom314ft.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday couldn’t have gone much worse for the Yankees. As if losing a lopsided game to an atrocious Orioles ballclub was bad enough, they also lost two key players: Gerrit Cole (COVID-19) and Gio Urshela (hamstring). Injuries happen, especially in the pandemic-era of MLB, as frustrating as it may be. The loss to Baltimore, however, was inexcusable. The O’s tried to let the Yankees back into the game a couple of times to no avail. Unfortunately, DJ LeMahieu was right in the middle those opportunities and came up short each time.

