Carolina Panthers waive J.T. Ibe after Keith Kirkwood hit

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
After defensive back J.T. Ibe hit wide receiver Keith Kirkwood leading to him being carted off the practice field on Tuesday, the team has acted swiftly.

The Carolina Panthers announced that Ibe was waived by the club. Ibe was kicked out of Tuesday’s workout after the hit which kept Kirkwood on the field for near 10 minutes. Practice stalled until the situation was resolved.

Eventually Kirkwood was brought to an ambulance, but early signs have been positive on his health.

According to Carolina head coach Matt Rhule via press conference, Kirkwood has movement in his legs and he did not have any pain in his neck.

Ibe signed with the Panthers in April. Tuesday’s practice was the team’s first fully-padded practice of training camp.

Previous coverage of the incident and video of the play, see our previous coverage below:

Keith Kirkwood carted off at Panthers training camp after J.T. Ibe hit (video)

