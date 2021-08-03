Cancel
NHL

Kowalsky Named Bridgeport Assistant Coach

NHL
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRick Kowalsky has been named Assistant Coach of the Bridgeport Islanders. New York Islanders Assistant General Manager and Bridgeport Islanders General Manager, Chris Lamoriello announced today that Rick Kowalsky has been named Assistant Coach of the Bridgeport Islanders (AHL). Kowalsky was a member of the New Jersey Devils coaching staff...

www.nhl.com

