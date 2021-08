In a post on Unsplash, Microsoft has unveiled a new Fluent Design focus for the Paint app, matching it with the new look of Windows 11. Even if you use a PC once a week, there’s still a good chance that you’ve used the Paint app in one way or another throughout the years. Regardless of new features and applications that have come and gone in Windows, Paint has always been the one constant that’s been in every release since its debut in November of 1985 with Windows 1.