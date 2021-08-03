Don't Get Hung Up on Buying Curtains: Here Are 33 Types You Should Know

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I’m going to take a wild guess and say that choosing a shower curtain liner isn’t a decision that’s ever kept you up at night, right? For most of us, buying a shower liner is a pretty thoughtless process. Personally, so long as it keeps the shower water from seeping out and making a puddle onto my bathroom floors, I tend to not be too particular about the brand, make, or style of the liner. But after testing out shower liners here at AT, it turns out there are a few that really stood out from the pack. We looked for ones that were sturdy, had features (whether weighted material or built-in magnets) that prevented shower leaks, and that didn’t leave us with a damp, moldy smell after prolonged use. Since it’s generally recommended that shower curtain liners be changed out every 4-6 months, we made it a point to test these liners within that length of time to inspect how resistant they were to mold and mildew. Here were our favorites: