MDOT to Host Virtual Meeting August 10 to Discuss US-23/US-12 Project

As traffic begins to build up again, you may be interested in what we’re doing to relieve congestion at the US 101/De La Cruz Boulevard/Trimble Road Interchange. Please join us for a virtual community meeting to learn about planned improvements slated to begin construction in early September. This project, funded by 2016 Measure B, is designed to relieve congestion and improve circulation, traffic, and safety for all modes of travel, including bicyclists and pedestrians.