MDOT to Host Virtual Meeting August 10 to Discuss US-23/US-12 Project
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) invites residents and property owners, community stakeholders, local businesses, interested residents, and MDOT staff and contractors to attend a virtual public meeting August 10th at 5:00 PM on the recently completed traffic noise analysis and draft technical report for the US-23 and US-12 (Michigan Avenue) improvement projects in Pittsfield Township. During this virtual meeting, there will be a brief presentation followed by a question-and-answer session.www.pittsfield-mi.gov
