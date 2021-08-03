Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

MDOT to Host Virtual Meeting August 10 to Discuss US-23/US-12 Project

pittsfield-mi.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) invites residents and property owners, community stakeholders, local businesses, interested residents, and MDOT staff and contractors to attend a virtual public meeting August 10th at 5:00 PM on the recently completed traffic noise analysis and draft technical report for the US-23 and US-12 (Michigan Avenue) improvement projects in Pittsfield Township. During this virtual meeting, there will be a brief presentation followed by a question-and-answer session.

www.pittsfield-mi.gov

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mdot#Michigan Avenue#Mdot#Host Virtual Meeting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Microsoft
News Break
Politics
Related
Trafficevanstonroundtable.com

Dempster Street resurfacing project to begin the week of August 23

The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) will be contracting road resurfacing work on Dempster Street from Ridge Avenue to Chicago Avenue beginning the week of August 23 and ending in early October. This project involves replacing curbs as needed, installing accessible ADA ramps at intersections, repairing roadway base and replacing...
Trafficvta.org

US 101 De La Cruz/Trimble Interchange Virtual Community Meeting

As traffic begins to build up again, you may be interested in what we’re doing to relieve congestion at the US 101/De La Cruz Boulevard/Trimble Road Interchange. Please join us for a virtual community meeting to learn about planned improvements slated to begin construction in early September. This project, funded by 2016 Measure B, is designed to relieve congestion and improve circulation, traffic, and safety for all modes of travel, including bicyclists and pedestrians.
Niles, OHWarren Tribune Chronicle

County engineer to host meeting on projects

NILES — Trumbull County Engineer Randy Smith is hosting a meeting to discuss special funding for projects from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday Thursday at Ciminero’s Banquet Center, 123 N. Main St., Niles. A review of proposed sewer and water projects to include in a county application for funding through...
Berrien County, MIFox17

MDOT plans another massive project for I-94

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Drivers who have had to negotiate the huge construction project connecting the US-31 freeway with I-94 in Berrien County have another year of traffic interruptions, but the Michigan Department of Transportation is about to add another three years to that. MDOT plans to rebuild I-94 south...
Rocheport, MORolla Daily News

Public invited to virtual meeting on Rocheport bridge replacement project

The Missouri Department of Transportation will hold a virtual open house to discuss the new Interstate 70 Missouri River bridge construction near Rocheport. In July, the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission selected the Lunda Team as the design-build contractor for the project. Project plans are now being finalized, and construction...
Traffictherecord-online.com

Virtual public meeting set for Jacksonville Road betterment project

MARION TOWNSHIP, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will soon host a virtual public meeting to provide information on its Jacksonville Road (State Route 26) betterment project. The project is located in Marion Township, Centre County and is about 2.2 miles long. The project extends eastward from the Interstate-80/Exit...
Dekalb County, GAOn Common Ground News

Stonecrest City Council to remain virtual for August meeting

STONECREST, GA– The Stonecrest City Council will hold its upcoming meeting virtually on Monday, Aug. 23, at 6 p.m., city officials announced today (Aug. 19). The council is expected to consider declaring a Local State of Emergency for the City to continue virtual meetings, the city said today(Aug. 19) in a news release.
Greenville, NCpiratemedia1.com

City Council meets in person, discusses community projects

The Greenville City Council met in person on Aug. 9 for the first time since March 2020 where they discussed economic development for the city, grants, construction of a hotel in uptown Greenville and a new fire station. The council’s meeting began with a special recognition of the eight to...
Kent County, MIwgvunews.org

Rapid Central Station Will Host Mobile Vaccine Unit On August 23

The Rapid is partnering with the Kent County Health Department to provide access to the COVID-19 vaccination at the Rapid Central Station. The Rapid is partnering with the Kent County Health Department to provide access to the COVID-19 vaccination at the Rapid Central Station. The COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be...
Hays County, TXSan Marcos Daily Record

Guadalupe Flood Planning Group hosts virtual meeting

The Region 11 Guadalupe Flood Planning Group (RFPG) has incorporated a virtual option into its pre-planning meeting to allow and encourage more public participation. Hays County residents can participate in a virtual, interactive meeting that focuses on the planning process and allows the public to provide their suggestions and recommendations. “Public input ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy