John M. Paden, 86, of Hillsboro, died on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at 9:37 a.m. at his residence. Visitation will be held Friday, Aug. 6, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Bass Patton Dean Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, Aug. 7, beginning at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Matt Ferguson, pastor of Hillsboro Presbyterian Church in Hillsboro, officiating. Burial will be held at St. Agnes Cemetery in Hillsboro. Military rites will be conducted by the U.S. Department of Defense and American Legion Post 425.