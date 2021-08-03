UPDATE: Franklin Street Reopened (Section of Franklin Street closed for water main leak repair)

UPDATE: The water main repair work on Franklin Street has been completed ahead of schedule and the road has been reopened to traffic.

--

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. – Clarksville Gas & Water has closed a section of Franklin Street from University Avenue to South Fifth Street for water main leak repair. Area residents may experience low water pressure during the work.

Motorists will be detoured to University Avenue, Commerce Street and South Fifth Street to bypass the work zone and access Franklin Street. Traffic congestion is expected at the work site and motorists are asked to choose an alternate travel route when possible.

The water main repair is anticipated to be finished and the road fully reopened to traffic by approximately 3:30 p.m.