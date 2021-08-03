Governor Signs FOID Reform Bill

Governor J.B. Pritzker signed a massive reform to the state’s FOID Card laws yesterday. The FOID Modernization bill lets the Illinois State Police create a combined FOID and Concealed Carry license and grants cardholders who submit their fingerprints automatic renewal. State Police Director Brendan Kelly says it streamlines processes for his office: “Instead of carrying around two cards that have two different processes and two different fees, we will be able to combine them into a single thing. It’s good not just for those lawful gun owners in terms of convenience, it’s also good for us. That means less paperwork and less bureaucracy.”