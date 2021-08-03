Cancel
Dyami Brown on Upcoming Rookie Season: 'I Want to Make Big Plays'

By Grant Hughes
247Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer North Carolina wide receiver Dyami Brown has experience turning heads. On top of putting defensive backs on a swivel this offseason, the Washington Football Team's third-round pick has impressed the front office and enters the final stretch of the offseason as the club's first pass-catcher off the bench. In...

NFLNBC Sports

Camp notes: Thoughts on Dyami Brown, Logan Thomas and Steven Sims

ASHBURN, Va. — After the Washington Football Team completed its stretching on Wednesday, everyone circled up for a pre-practice hype speech. The man who delivered it launched into a quick but loud tirade, imploring his guys to, among other things, "get it going!" Once the huddle broke, it became clear who was behind the inspiring (and, again, loud) words.
