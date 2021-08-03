Wilson County Schools will start classes with mask-optional rule

Masks will continue to be optional for Wilson County Schools students for the foreseeable future, WCS Director Jeff Luttrell said at Monday’s WCS board meeting. “Masks are optional, when we start school on Thursday,” Luttrell told the board. “We will encourage social distancing as much as possible. We will continue cleaning and supplies will still be delivered. We will continue to clean our buses like we did last school year and protect our people the best we can.”