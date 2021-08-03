Tractor Supply Company honors Williamsburg veteran with grant for small business
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – Tractor Supply Company, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, donated $100,000 to Farmer Veteran Coalition, including awarding $1,000 gift cards to 50 military veterans nationwide to support their agriculture businesses and $50,000 from the Tractor Supply Company Foundation to support additional programming and grants. Local farmer veteran Paul Dengel in Williamsburg received the award for his business, Good Thymes Organic’s business.www.thetimestribune.com
Comments / 0