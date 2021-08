Although I don’t nearly have enough time to play them, I love me some MMORPGs. Why? Because more than any other genre, they allow me to create my own experience. If I’m feeling antisocial, I can solo my way through quests, or I can farm for materials and upgrades, exploring and taking my sweet zen-like time along the way. If I want the fun of group play, PvP raids or just toughing it out through a challenging dungeon with a friend or two, I can do that, too. I can invest deeply in the lore or I can ignore it and just enjoy combat. There’s almost always something new to do, and if not I can just roll another character and see where the journey takes me.