Akron, OH

Mayor Horrigan Announces Updates to Phase II of Main Street Corridor Project

 6 days ago

Akron, Ohio, August 3, 2021 — In late October 2020, the City of Akron broke ground on Phase II of the TIGER-grant funded Main Street Project - starting first with excavation and utility work in the sidewalk. Beginning in January 2021, the project entered its next stage, which included excavation and utility work in the roadway, closing traffic on Main St. from Market St. to Mill Street. Beginning today, traffic has reopened to North/South traffic on Main St. including the intersection of Main and Market. Main St. is now currently open to two-way traffic from Perkins St. through Cedar St.

