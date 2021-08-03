Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

New York governor sexually harassed multiple women, investigation finds

By CARLO ALLEGRI
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I1g5J_0bGOWRON00
New York governor Andrew Cuomo, shown here in New York on June 9, 2021, has denied sexually harassing multiple women including employees /POOL/AFP/File

New York governor Andrew Cuomo "sexually harassed multiple women," the state's attorney general Letitia James said Tuesday as she announced the findings of an independent investigation into the powerful Democrat that prompted immediate calls for his resignation.

The explosive report, which was swiftly made public, details allegations by 11 women that paint a "deeply disturbing yet clear" picture of a pattern of abusive behavior by the governor and his senior staff, James said.

But it was not clear if he would face criminal prosecution, with James saying the investigation was "civil in nature."

As for whether he would stay in office, she said, "that decision ultimately is up to the governor of the state of New York. The report speaks for itself."

The five-month investigation "has concluded that Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women and in doing so violated federal and state law," James told a news conference.

She said investigators had found that Cuomo "sexually harassed current and former New York state employees by engaging in unwelcome and non-consensual touching and making numerous comments of a suggestive sexual nature that created a hostile work environment for women."

The investigation also found that Cuomo and his senior team took retaliatory action against at least one former employee for coming forward with her story, she said.

In recent months multiple women have publicly denounced what they said were inappropriate words and gestures from Cuomo, who drew praise nationwide for his pandemic response early in the crisis.

Cuomo, who is expected to respond later Tuesday, has denied sexual harassment and has so far refused calls to resign that have come even from fellow New York Democrats and party members in the US Congress.

In March President Joe Biden said that if the accusations against Cuomo are proven he should go.

- 'Climate of fear' -

Elise Stefanik, the third-ranking Republican in the House of Representatives, was one of the first to call for Cuomo to face consequences over the report.

"Governor Cuomo must resign and be arrested immediately," she tweeted.

New York lawmakers also reacted swiftly, with state senate majority leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins saying it "should be clear to everyone that he can no longer serve as governor."

Carl Heastie, speaker of the New York assembly, said the report indicated "someone who is not fit for office" and that the report would be examined by lawmakers.

The investigators released some of the details of the allegations against Cuomo during the news conference.

One former employee said Cuomo slipped his hand under her blouse last year, while a trooper on Cuomo's protective detail said he inappropriately touched her stomach and hip.

His conduct was "not just old fashioned affection and behavior as he and some of his staff would have it, but unlawful sex-based harassment," said Anne Clark, one of the lawyers heading the investigation.

She said that Cuomo himself, when interviewed by investigators, responded with "a mixture of admitting to certain things but putting a different spin on them and denying others."

But none of the women welcomed his attentions, the other lawyer leading the probe, Joon Kim, said. "All of them found it disturbing, humiliating, uncomfortable and inappropriate."

Clark also detailed one incident where Cuomo prepared a letter he wanted to release to the press attacking one of the alleged victims, though he was ultimately persuaded not to publicize it.

And Kim said Cuomo and his staff fostered a "climate of fear" keeping women from speaking out. "It was a culture where you could not say not to the governor," he said.

The investigators said that at least one report has been made to police about Cuomo's behavior, and that their findings can be used by officers in investigations against the governor.

The women involved can also decide whether they want to take civil action against Cuomo, they said.

James praised the women, saying the investigation had found that all 11 were credible.

"I am inspired by all the brave women who came forward. But more importantly, I believe them," she said.

Comments / 0

AFP

AFP

21K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Letitia James
Person
Elise Stefanik
Person
Joon Kim
Person
Carl Heastie
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Congress#Sex#Harassing#Democrats#The Us Congress#Republican#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
New York City, NYNew York Post

Cuomo had accuser Bennett do pushups in his office, AG says

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo once had a female staffer do pushups for him in his office, and later invited her to lift weights at the Executive Mansion gym, according to the blockbuster report on sexual harassment allegations against him released Tuesday. Then-aide Charlotte Bennett did 20 pushups inside the...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

I worked for Andrew Cuomo. New allegations made me rethink my own Albany experience.

Shock waves reverberated throughout New York and the rest of the country when state Attorney General Letitia James’ office released a report concluding that Gov. Andrew Cuomo had harassed 11 women in his office. The report was much more damning than insiders expected, yet the governor’s taped response denying all the allegations was not surprising. After all, no one does defiance like Cuomo.
PoliticsMSNBC

Biden calls on Andrew Cuomo to resign. He's not the only Cuomo who needs to go.

New York Attorney General Letitia James released a bombshell report Tuesday detailing multiple instances of sexual harassment and nonconsensual touching by Gov. Andrew Cuomo. According to James, the harassment was prolific and egregious: 11 women, nine of whom are current or former state employees, said the governor touched their bodies under their shirts, kissed them on the lips or made sexual comments — like asking his female aide to play “strip poker” — and retaliated against one of them when they complained. One state trooper said he ran his finger from her neck down the back of her spine in an elevator, whispering “Hey, you,” and asked her for help finding him a girlfriend who “can handle pain.”
Public Safetyfoxbaltimore.com

Investigation finds Cuomo harassed employees

An investigation into New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo found that he sexually harassed multiple current and former state government employees, state Attorney General Letitia James announced Tuesday. The investigation, conducted by two outside lawyers, found that the Cuomo administration was a "hostile work environment" and that it was "rife with...
Pennsylvania StateNewsweek

Dem Governors of New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut and Rhode Island Call on Cuomo to Resign

Four Democratic governors from neighboring states urge New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resign from office. On Tuesday, Governors from New Jersey (Phil Murphy), Pennsylvania (Tom Wolf), Connecticut (Ned Lamont), and Rhode Island (Dan McKee) issued a joint statement following a report from New York Attorney General Letitia James regarding sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo.
PoliticsTelegraph

Report: 'Andrew Cuomo' did not sign harassment training certification

The attorney general's report issued on Tuesday, detailing alleged sexual harassment by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, contains a section questioning whether Cuomo ever took state-mandated sexual harassment training. New York employers must require employees to complete the training annually – under a law Cuomo himself strengthened in 2018. In late...
Albany, NYNew York Post

Female aide who accused Andrew Cuomo of groping wants him to take lie-detector test

ALBANY — The female aide who’s accused Gov. Andrew Cuomo of groping her is willing to take a lie-detector test — and has challenged him to take one, too. The unidentified woman’s lawyer, Brian Premo, told the Albany Times Union on Friday that she had told him “the day we met … that she would take a polygraph test — without hesitation.”
Broome County, NYPosted by
The Whale 99.1 FM

Lupardo, Angelino, Akshar: Governor Cuomo Should Resign

State lawmakers who represent Broome County are unanimous in calling for Governor Andrew Cuomo's resignation following the investigation into sexual harassment allegations. Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo, an Endwell Democrat, issued a statement calling on Cuomo to step down. Lupardo noted an Assembly impeachment investigation is underway. But she said it is...
New York City, NYNew York Sun

Andrew Cuomo’s Due Process

What would Andrew Cuomo’s father have counseled? Michael Goodwin of the New York Post notes that Mario Cuomo “brooked no nonsense,” even from his son. It would be vainglorious of us to suggest that we knew Mario Cuomo well. Each of the several meals we had with Cuomo pere, though, ended up focusing on constitutional principles. We could see Mario arguing that his son is owed some kind of due process.
PoliticsPosted by
WIBX 950

Andrew Cuomo Could Be The 2nd NY Governor To Be Impeached. Who Was the First?

The world seems to be closing in on New York Governor Andrew Cuomo following the NYS Attorney General report that charges he violated his own sexual harassment rules. Democrats in the state and across the country are now calling for him to resign. Meanwhile, New York's legislative judiciary committee is reconvening on Monday to continue talks about impeachment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy