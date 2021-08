Metal By Numbers is a weekly column in which we look at the top metal sellers and debuts of the week. Last week, we saw the impact of Record Store Day and how valuable it is to the industry. Due to all the special releases, we saw several albums get pushed off the charts. However, most reappeared this week, such as Evanescence, Buckcherry, Helloween, etc. Sadly, we did not see the return of At The Gates. Claiming the #1 spot is Paul McCartney, which shouldn’t be a surprise. 79 years old and still crushing!