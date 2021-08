CLEMSON — Clemson University anticipates announcing its fall COVID-19 requirements and protocol "soon." "Clemson officials continue to monitor the COVID-19 landscape across the state and in areas surrounding university facilities. As we have throughout the pandemic, the university will use the guidance of public health experts as we continue to prioritize the health and safety of our students, faculty, staff and surrounding communities," Associate Vice President for Strategic Communications and University Relations Joe Galbraith said in a statement on July 27 to The Post and Courier.