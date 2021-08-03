Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Amazon and Best Buy’s latest Fire TVs have a sleeker design and better HDR

By Mary Dehart
wmleader.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon and Best Buy are continuing on with their TV partnership that started three years ago. Today, the companies announced new Insignia and Toshiba TVs that run Amazon’s Fire TV software. The latest F50 series improves on previous “Fire TV Edition” sets — Amazon is just calling them “Fire TVs” now — with expanded quantum dot HDR color for a more vivid picture. The new models also feature slimmer bezels, DTS Virtual-X audio from the built-in speakers, and continue to support Dolby Vision HDR.

wmleader.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Fire#Fire Tv#Roku Tv#Hdr#Toshiba#F50#Dts Virtual#Dolby Vision#Grundig
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TCL
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
ElectronicsDigital Trends

These MASSIVE 4K TVs are on clearance for next to nothing today

Nothing immerses you in your favorites shows, movies, and games like a big 4K TV screen, and you’ll have your choice of the top brands with these 4K TV deals and Best Buy TV deals happening now. Also, for a limited time, you can save $80 on a 65-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV, or get $50 off a massive, 75-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV. Those are impressive discounts on some of the top 4K TVs. Don’t miss out!
Electronicstechaeris.com

Samsung’s 1,000-inch The Wall is now available worldwide

We have been talking about The Wall since 2018, when Samsung announced the new modular MicroLED system. When it was first introduced, many people scoffed at the idea and questioned how this would become a consumer product. Of course, none of that deterred Samsung, as they’re known for taking on some crazy projects.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

The 2020 iPad just got a sweet discount at Amazon

Considering replacing your laptop with a tablet, or want to see what all the fuss around the iPad is all about? Well now is your chance with these iPad deals. And one of the latest iPads, the 8th generation (2020), 10.2-inch iPad, is currently on sale for $30 off at Amazon. You can score a brand-new iPad for only $299, a huge discount from its regular price of $329. It’s rare to see Apple products on sale, so take advantage of this fantastic opportunity and walk away with an iPad, today!
Electronicswepc.com

Best Black Friday 55 Inch TV Deals

As with Black Fridays of previous years, Black Friday 2020 is a great chance to get the best deals on 55 inch TVs. Televisions can be pricey items, so they are typically a big seller over the wider Black Friday period. We hope to see some great TV discounts available across all manufacturers this November. Indeed for people looking to buy a 55 inch TV to go with their new Playstation or Xbox, this is the best time of the year to buy. All the biggest deals on 55 inch televisions will be collected right here on this page in the run up to Black Friday 2020.
ElectronicsPosted by
BobVila

The Best Early Black Friday TV Deals of 2021: No Better Time to Buy TVs From LG, Samsung, Sony, and More

Black Friday 2021 deals are popping up earlier this year, and they look like they’ll be some of the best Black Friday TV deals we’ve seen. Due to changes in online shopping trends, we expect to see most of the sales online, whether they be on Amazon, Best Buy, Target, or Walmart. Not only will you find the best TVs, but you’ll also find great deals on TV stands and wall mounts to complete your home theater.
TV ShowsDigital Trends

This MASSIVE 4K TV just got an insane discount at Walmart

It’s always a good time to upgrade your home theater setup’s TV, especially when you see 4K TV deals that fit your budget. While a 4K TV may be expensive, you’ll be able to buy bigger screens if you take advantage of offers from online retailers. For example, Walmart is currently selling this 70-inch TCL 4K TV for just $598, after a $102 discount off its original price of $700, in a deal that may be too good for you to ignore.
ShoppingPosted by
Indy100

Amazon’s best deals for today, August 2nd

In addition to our regular roundups of top picks and favorite items, we want to show you the best deals out there right now. Here are our favorite deals available on Amazon for a limited time only, so buy them now to save big before they’re gone!. NETGEAR AC1600 Dual...
ShoppingAndroid Authority

Here are the top Best Buy Black Friday in July deals right now

Whether you choose to celebrate Christmas in July or not is up to you, but Best Buy is getting in the holiday spirit. Right now, it’s running a Black Friday in July sale across just about every category in the store. In true Black Friday fashion, there are plenty of deals to go around. It can be overwhelming to sift through all of your options, so we’ve gone ahead and gathered up a few of our favorites.
ElectronicsTechRadar

Best 55-inch 4K TVs to buy in 2021

The best 55-inch 4K TVs should be your first port of call when you're shopping for a new television. With 55-inch being the closest thing we have to a 'standard' TV size, the best 55-inch smart TVs are going to be the most representative models for top-notch TV quality today.
ElectronicsPosted by
Popular Science

Enjoy an almost $100 discount on this 49-inch 4K LG TV

The difference between an immersive and a subpar viewing experience is your choice of television. With modern TVs being bigger, brighter, flatter, and cheaper than ever, there’s no reason to deprive yourself of quality imagery for your entertainment—especially now that the LG 49″ 4K LED-Backlit LCD TV is on sale, and almost $100 off at that.
ElectronicsCNET

Best back-to-school streaming devices and TVs

Yes, school should be all about hitting the books. But only the most dedicated student is going to forgo TV time, whether they're distance-learning at home or in a dorm. The good news is that nearly every TV sold now is a smart model with built-in streaming options, so satellite and cable are no longer needed -- you can ditch a disc player, too. And even an old hand-me-down "dumb TV" can be streamified with the addition of a $30-$50 add-on. We've covered all those angles below, with favorites at every price level.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Best Buy is practically giving away the Surface Pro 7 today

If you want the portability you can get from tablet deals and the performance available from laptop deals, but your budget is enough for just one device, you might want to take advantage of one of these Surface Pro deals. Microsoft’s 2-in-1 devices will let you enjoy the best of both worlds so you don’t have to choose. If you’re interested, you can purchase the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover from Best Buy at $230 off, bringing the bundle’s price down to $799 from its original price of $1,029.
ComputersCNET

Best gaming PC deals from Amazon, Best Buy and Newegg

DIY gamers are having a devil of a time finding standalone Nvidia GeForce RTX 3000-series graphics cards in stock, but if you aren't looking to build your own gaming PC, you can find some reasonably priced, off-the-shelf gaming desktops with Nvidia's latest GPU. Amazon, Best Buy and Newegg have some...
Electronicswmleader.com

Target’s deal on Echo speakers is better than Amazon’s

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. What’s better than one of Amazon’s smart speakers? A pair of them, naturally. It’s nice having a voice-powered assistant in multiple rooms — and right now you can do that on the cheap. For a limited time, and while supplies last, Target will give you a free Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker when you buy one at regular price ($50).
ElectronicsEngadget

Amazon's second-gen Echo Buds fall to Prime Day lows at Best Buy

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Amazon's latest Echo Buds have dropped to below $100 for the first...
ElectronicsTechRadar

Best Kindle 2021: which Amazon ereader should you buy?

If you're looking for the best Kindle, there are a few different options to choose from. The Amazon Kindle, Kindle Paperwhite, and Kindle Oasis are your choices here and each offer different features. It's useful to know what they are to find the best ereader for you. With each Kindle...

Comments / 0

Community Policy