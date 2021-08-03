Amazon and Best Buy’s latest Fire TVs have a sleeker design and better HDR

As with Black Fridays of previous years, Black Friday 2020 is a great chance to get the best deals on 55 inch TVs. Televisions can be pricey items, so they are typically a big seller over the wider Black Friday period. We hope to see some great TV discounts available across all manufacturers this November. Indeed for people looking to buy a 55 inch TV to go with their new Playstation or Xbox, this is the best time of the year to buy. All the biggest deals on 55 inch televisions will be collected right here on this page in the run up to Black Friday 2020.