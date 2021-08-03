South Korea to start trial operations of ‘grenade-launching' and ‘small modular' UAVs in 2022

The sea base ship Makran and Iran’s most advanced frigate are supposedly headed for the Baltic Sea. In a surprising turn of events, a pair of warships from the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy, or IRIN have broken out of the Atlantic and headed into the English Channel, where they were noted today. The final destination of the two vessels, the “sea base ship” Makran and the frigate Sahand, Iran’s most modern warship, is unclear, but their passage would conform with previous reports that they are headed to the Russian port of St. Petersburg for the naval parade that takes place there later this month.