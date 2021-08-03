South Korea to start trial operations of ‘grenade-launching' and ‘small modular' UAVs in 2022
The South Korean military will begin trailing two new types of locally sourced unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the first half of 2022. South Korea's Defence Acquisition Programme Administration (DAPA) announced on 3 August that it will acquire an undisclosed number of “grenade-launching” and “small modular” UAVs through a fast-track procurement process ahead of the pilot trials, adding that new technologies developed in the civilian UAV sector will be applied for this project.www.janes.com
