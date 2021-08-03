Cancel
Wayne Brady Targeted in Racist Voicemail Tirade

By Anna Rumer
Popculture
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWayne Brady is brushing off a racist and abusive voicemail left at the studio where he films his game show Let's Make a Deal. TMZ obtained audio Tuesday of a nine-second message left at CBS Studios in L.A.'s Fairfax District in which the caller repeatedly drops the N-word and other expletives. The voicemail was so foul that CBS security filed a report and immediately notified the Los Angeles Police Department, but authorities' initial investigation said the message didn't quite meet the criminal level.

Wayne Brady
