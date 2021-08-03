'Impeachment: American Crime Story' Star Beanie Feldstein Teases First Look at Her Monica Lewinsky Transformation
Impeachment: American Crime Story has issued a new tease at series star Beanie Feldstein, giving eager fans a first look at the actress's transformation into Monica Lewinsky. In an official poster for the upcoming new season of ACS, Feldstein (Booksmart) is seen from behind, staring up at the White House. She is donning a blue dress and beret, with long black hair flowing, a look Lewinsky became famous for in the late '90s. In a caption on her post of the image, Feldstein wrote, "Every side has a story."popculture.com
