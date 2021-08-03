Cancel
'Impeachment: American Crime Story' Star Beanie Feldstein Teases First Look at Her Monica Lewinsky Transformation

By Stephen Andrew
Popculture
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImpeachment: American Crime Story has issued a new tease at series star Beanie Feldstein, giving eager fans a first look at the actress's transformation into Monica Lewinsky. In an official poster for the upcoming new season of ACS, Feldstein (Booksmart) is seen from behind, staring up at the White House. She is donning a blue dress and beret, with long black hair flowing, a look Lewinsky became famous for in the late '90s. In a caption on her post of the image, Feldstein wrote, "Every side has a story."

POTUSPosted by
Page Six

When Monica met Bill: Lewinsky lures Clinton in ‘Impeachment’ clip

The public finally has eyes on President Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky’s secret, salacious Oval Office interactions. FX teased an enticing clip from Ryan Murphy’s highly anticipated anthology series “Impeachment: American Crime Story” on Wednesday night. The series’ third iteration will examine the political spectacle that was President Clinton’s 1998 impeachment, which led to tawdry headlines and a national outcry.
PoliticsPosted by
Us Weekly

‘Impeachment’: Everything to Know About the Third ‘American Crime Story’ Installment

The third installment! American Crime Story kicked off in 2016 with The People v. O. J. Simpson and followed up with The Assassination of Gianni Versace in 2018. In 2019, FX announced the next chapter would be Impeachment, following Bill Clinton‘s presidency from 1993 to 2001. This season, much like the first, is also based on a book. While People v. O.J. Simpson was inspired by Jeffrey Toobin‘s 1996 book The Run of His Life, Impeachment follows Toobin’s 1999 book, A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President.
mxdwn.com

Ryan Murphy Reveals First Official Poster for ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’

The first official poster for Impeachment: American Crime Story, the third season of the hit FX true crime anthology series which will detail the Lewinisky/Clinton scandal, has arrived. Courtesy of Ryan Murphy (Glee), the series creator, he shared the powerful image of actress Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart) as Monica Lewinsky on his Instagram on Monday, via Collider.
Celebritiesdarkhorizons.com

Cobie Smulders To Play Ann Coulter

Cobie Smulders (“The Avengers,” “Stumptown”) will take on the role of conservative media commentator Ann Coulter in FX’s “Impeachment: American Crime Story” series. Smulders steps into the role that former “GLOW” star Betty Gilpin was originally cast in but had to exit due to scheduling complications during the pandemic. Smulders...
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Cobie Smulders to play Ann Coulter on Impeachment: American Crime Story, replacing Betty Gilpin

The How I Met Your Mother alum has been cast as the outspoken conservative media pundit, whose fame soared during the Clinton-Lewinsky scandal in 1998. Smulders takes over the role from Gilpin, who had to exit Impeachment: American Crime Story due to scheduling conflicts. Gilpin told Jimmy Kimmel in June about leaving the role, sharing a comedic impression of Coulter reciting the children’s rhyme “Milk Milk Lemonade.” Gilpin said the impression took “a year (of) listening to Ann Coulter audiobooks” to perfect.
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

“Impeachment,” “Yellowjackets” Trailers

FX and 20th Television have premiered the brief teaser trailer for Ryan Murphy’s “Impeachment: American Crime Story” which premieres on September 7th. Based on Jeffrey Toobin’s book “A Vast Conspiracy,” this will tell the story of President Bill Clinton (Clive Owen) and his 1998 impeachment following his infamous affair with then-White House intern Monica Lewinsky (Beanie Feldstein).
Movieswmagazine.com

The American Crime Story: Impeachment Teaser Certainly is Captivating

The year is 1995. Forrest Gump wins Best Picture at the Oscars, Windows 95 makes its PC debut with that iconic start-up chime sound, and Selena Quintanilla’s life is tragically cut short. But nothing could have prepared us for the political nightmare that would change history as we knew it — and the ensuing fallout, including the second impeachment of a sitting US president, a lurid special counsel report that leaves nothing to the imagination, and a young woman’s life defined by public cruelty. FX’s American Crime Story is tackling the impeachment of former president Bill Clinton, and has just released its first look at one of America’s biggest scandals.
TV & Videos940wfaw.com

Indstry News: Jeopardy!, Louis C.K., American Crime Story + More!

MIKE RICHARDS IN FINAL NEGOTIATIONS TO HOST 'JEOPARDY!': Deadline reports that Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards is finalizing a deal to replace the late Alex Trebek. Sources tell the outlet that he was quietly appointed as the host a couple of weeks ago and the deal is now in final negotiations.
Trouble RelationshipPopculture

'SNL' Alum Files for Divorce From Wife of Over 20 Years

According to Jim star and Saturday Night Live alum Jim Belushi has filed for divorce from his wife of 23 years, Jennifer Sloan. TMZ reports that Belushi filed the paperwork at the Los Angeles County Superior Court on Friday. The reason for the split has not been disclosed. This is...
CelebritiesPosted by
Deadline

Markie Post Dies: Actress Known For ‘Night Court’, ‘The Fall Guy’ & More Was 70

Markie Post, the actress known for turns in Night Court, The Fall Guy, Hearts Afire and more, died on Saturday, following a three year, ten month battle with cancer. She was 70. Post’s manager, Ellen Lubin Sanitsky, confirmed her passing to Deadline. Born on November 4, 1950 in Palo Alto, California, Post got her start in entertainment by working behind the scenes on game shows, including Split Second, earning an associate producer credit on Alex Trebek’s Double Dare, and appearing before the camera as a card dealer on NBC’s Card Sharks. Her first acting credits came in 1979, with appearances on episodes of CHiPs, Barnaby Jones, The Incredible...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Obama's birthday party guests leave early because of traffic 'sh-- show'

Celebrity guests have begun leaving former President Barack Obama’s Martha’s Vineyard "scaled-down" birthday bash, creating a "s–t show" of traffic congestion on the resort island. Singer John Legend, model wife Chrissy Teigen, and rapper Takeoff were seen leaving the ex-president’s 29-acre Oak Bluffs seaside property just before midnight by a...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Primetimer

Melissa McCarthy is "praying" for Mariska Hargitay after the Law & Order: SVU star broke her ankle

McCarthy created a sign for Hargitay reading, "Honk if you're PRAYING for Mariska Harigtay's recovery," and stood outside of an Los Angeles fast food chain on Tuesday soliciting honks for her friend. Page Six reported Hargitay tripped on a rainy pavement over Fourth of July Weekend. Hargitay's broken ankle follows her breaking her knee and suffering a hiarline fracture in her ankle and a torn ligament in May.
Beauty & Fashionbrides.com

Who Is Rob Lowe's Wife? Everything to Know About Sheryl Berkoff

It's no secret that a long-lasting marriage in Hollywood isn't always the norm. But that doesn't mean there aren't happily married couples in entertainment. Just look at actor Rob Lowe and his wife, Sheryl Berkoff. This duo is practically the mascot of a good marriage in the industry. In fact, the power couple is celebrating their 30th wedding anniversary on July 22, 2021.
CelebritiesPosted by
rolling out

Sanaa Lathan explains why she stopped drinking alcohol

Hollywood actress Sanaa Lathan revealed this week that she gave up drinking to make a lifestyle change and that alcohol was affecting her anxiety. The 49-year-old actress who first made a name for herself in 2000 in the hit film Love & Basketball with Omar Epps, explained to People that she wasn’t a sloppy drunk but she could tell it was affecting her moods and thinking.

