'Impeachment: American Crime Story' Star Beanie Feldstein Teases First Look at Her Monica Lewinsky Transformation

The year is 1995. Forrest Gump wins Best Picture at the Oscars, Windows 95 makes its PC debut with that iconic start-up chime sound, and Selena Quintanilla’s life is tragically cut short. But nothing could have prepared us for the political nightmare that would change history as we knew it — and the ensuing fallout, including the second impeachment of a sitting US president, a lurid special counsel report that leaves nothing to the imagination, and a young woman’s life defined by public cruelty. FX’s American Crime Story is tackling the impeachment of former president Bill Clinton, and has just released its first look at one of America’s biggest scandals.