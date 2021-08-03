Ridership is down but BART looks up at future with latest upgrades
BART ridership is at approximately 90,000 riders per day, about 20% of its normal pre-pandemic numbers, according to BART board of directors president Mark Foley.www.audacy.com
BART ridership is at approximately 90,000 riders per day, about 20% of its normal pre-pandemic numbers, according to BART board of directors president Mark Foley.www.audacy.com
All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio
Comments / 0