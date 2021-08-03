Cancel
Ridership is down but BART looks up at future with latest upgrades

By Megan Goldsby
KCBS News Radio
 5 days ago

BART ridership is at approximately 90,000 riders per day, about 20% of its normal pre-pandemic numbers, according to BART board of directors president Mark Foley.

San Francisco, CA
