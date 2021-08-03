Cancel
Updated look at Eagles salary cap after restructuring contracts for Derek Barnett and Lane Johnson

By Glenn Erby
 3 days ago
As the Eagles take the field for their first full padded practice of the summer, the team quietly restructured the contracts of Lane Johnson and Derek Barnett.

With both moves, the Eagles add more salary-cap space.

Lane Johnson

Philadelphia Eagles tackle Lane Johnson (65) runs a drill with guard Kayode Awosika (72) during NFL football practice at Lincoln Financial Field, Friday, June 4, 2021, in Philadelphia. (Tim Tai/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool)

Per Field Yates, the Eagles converted $8.49 million of salary for Johnson into a bonus, creating $6.792 million in cap room for Philadelphia.

Johnson will now count $11.056 million against the cap in 2021 and next year will be $15.763 million before increasing to $23.017 million in 2023.

Derek Barnett

Derek Barnett RDE

Per Field Yates, The Eagles added four void years to his contract and converted $9.061 million to a signing bonus. The move created $7.2488 million in cap room and reduced his 2021 cap figure to $2.8022 million. If the Eagles don’t sign Barnett to an extension, he will leave Philadelphia with $7,2488 million in dead money.

Eagles current cap space

Jul 28, 2021; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman (L) and head coach Nick Sirianni (R) speak with the media at training camp at NovaCare Complex. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The restructuring gave the Eagles $14 million in cap space, on top of the two million that was originally structured.

Philadelphia now sit at $16 million before the start of the 2021 regular season.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more.

