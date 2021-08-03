Cancel
La Grande, OR

La Grande Legends head to American Legion state tournament

By DAVIS CARBAUGH The Observer
La Grande Observer
La Grande Observer
 5 days ago
LA GRANDE — The La Grande Legacy Ford Legends are going all-in for a state title.

La Grande is headed to North Marion High School to compete in the American Legion state championship following a strong showing during the regular season.

The Legends finished the season 19-4 and are slated to compete in the eight-team, double-elimination tournament beginning Wednesday, Aug. 4.

“Everybody’s excited to go and everyone’s feeling good. We’re healthy,” head coach Parker McKinley said. “Any time we step on the field, we feel like we can compete with anybody.”

La Grande’s dominant pitching has been a large factor in the team’s success this year. The Legends are limiting opponents to just over three runs per game. Devin Bell, Logan Williams and Riley Miller each compiled 3-0 records on the season, while Nick Bornstedt went 2-0. Williams, Jace Schow and Sam Tsiatsos have also stepped up into big roles on the mound this season.

“I think we have the pitching depth to be able to compete well throughout the week, and we’re playing really well defensively,” McKinley said. “When our offense can get firing on all cylinders, we’re pretty tough.”

The Legends recently wrapped up their regular season at the La Grande American Legion wood bat tournament, finishing 4-0 throughout the round-robin competition. Schow tossed a five-inning shutout in a 10-0 win against Hodgen Distributing on July 23, while Tsiatsos earned a win over Baker the following day, where he struck out nine batters.

“Pitching and defense, that’s what gets you to this point and allows you to win those games,” McKinley said. “Pitching, at any level, is what has to be on point.”

La Grande is riding the late-season momentum into its first-round matchup against the Mountainside Lobos on Aug. 4. The tournament concludes on Aug. 8, with the championship and third-place matchups.

“We’ve worked on getting mentally tougher, stronger and progressing as a team to connect and build chemistry,” Tsiatsos said.

The Legends won state titles in 2001 and 2011. If the trend of winning a state title every 10 years continues, La Grande could be in for another championship in 2021.

“We feel like we can match up well against anybody that we come across, so, hopefully, we’ll represent the community well and compete,” McKinley said.

