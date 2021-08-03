Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Construction

June NonRes Construction Spending Down Nearly 1%

By Associated Builders, Contractors
nddist.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — National nonresidential construction spending declined 0.9% in June, according to an Associated Builders and Contractors analysis of data published today by the U.S. Census Bureau. On a seasonally adjusted annualized basis, nonresidential spending totaled $779.9 billion for the month, down 6.6% from one year ago. Spending was down...

www.inddist.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Spending#U S Census Bureau#The U S Census Bureau#Abc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Construction
Related
ConstructionForexTV.com

UK Construction Sector Growth Moderates In July

The recovery in UK construction output lost momentum in July with slower growth seen in all three main categories of work, survey results from IHS Markit showed on Thursday. The Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply construction Purchasing Managers’ Index fell to 58.7 in July from June’s 24-year high of 66.3. The reading was forecast to rise to 64.0.
Constructioneyeonhousing.org

Highest Paid Occupations in Construction in 2020

According to the 2020 Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Employment Statistics (OES) Survey data and analysis by the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB), half of payroll workers in construction earn more than $50,460 and the top 25% make at least $71,000. In comparison, the U.S. median wage is $49,150, while the top quartile (top 25%) makes at least $67,410.
Constructionstlouiscnr.com

Nonresidential Spending Slumps in June and YTF; Wages Post Record Jump in Q2

Construction spending in June climbed 0.1% from May rate and 8.2% from June 2020 to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1.55 trillion, the Census Bureau reported today. Because project shutdowns depressed spending in the spring of 2020, it is more useful to compare year-to-date figures for January-June combined in 2020 and 2021 than June rates alone. Year-to-date, total spending increased 5.4% but there was a huge disparity between strong residential spending growth and diminishing nonresidential activity. Private residential construction spending jumped 25% year-to-date: single-family, 36%; multifamily, 19%; and owner-occupied improvements, 12%. Private nonresidential construction spending declined 9.4% year-to-date, with decreases in all 11 components. The largest private nonresidential segment (ranked by year-to-date spending)—power—slumped 6.3% (including electric power, -4.0%, and oil and gas field structures and pipelines, -14%), followed by commercial, -4.7% (including warehouse, 7.5%, and retail, -20%); manufacturing, -3.8%; and office, -12%. Lodging had the largest decrease, -29%. Public construction spending slumped 7.1% year-to-date. The largest public segment, highway and street construction, slid 6.0%. Public education construction declined 8.7% (primary/secondary, -4.0%, and higher education, -20%). Public transportation construction fell 6.8%. (Census includes data centers in office construction and does not break them out. Nonresidential combines renovation and new construction.) As usual in August, Census posted annual state totals for private and state/local nonresidential spending, and updated length-of-construction-time studies.
ConstructionZacks.com

Homebuilding Continues to Drive Construction Spending: 6 Picks

The economy is gradually getting back on track. One of its biggest proofs is that construction work is gathering steam. Spending on construction projects in the United States rose in June, driven by private-sector projects. The economy took a bad hit during the peak of the pandemic but with more...
Real Estateeyeonhousing.org

June Gains for Private Residential Spending

NAHB analysis of Census Construction Spending data shows that total private residential construction spending rose 1.1% in June to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $763.4 billion. Total private residential construction spending was 29.3% higher than a year ago. The monthly gains are attributed to the strong growth of spending...
Businessb975.com

U.S. consumer spending rises strongly in June; inflation increases

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. consumer spending rose more than expected in June as vaccinations against COVID-19 boosted demand for travel-related services and recreation, but part of the increase reflected higher prices, with annual inflation accelerating further above the Federal Reserve’s 2% target. Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds...
Financial Reportscalculatedriskblog.com

Personal Income increased 0.1% in June, Spending increased 1.0%

The BEA released the Personal Income and Outlays, June 2021 and Annual Update report:. Personal income increased $26.1 billion (0.1 percent) in June according to estimates released today by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. Disposable personal income (DPI) decreased $2.6 billion (less than 0.1 percent) and personal consumption expenditures (PCE) increased $155.4 billion (1.0 percent).
EconomyPosted by
Sourcing Journal

No June Swoon for Consumer Spending on Clothing and Footwear

Consumer spending on clothing and footwear bounced back in June, after two months of declines, the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) revealed Friday in its Personal Income and Outlays report. Personal expenditures on footwear and apparel increased 1.79 percent to $505.44 billion in June compared to $496.57 billion in May, according to BEA. The…
Salt Lake County, UTslenterprise.com

June housing sales climb to nearly $1 billion

The Salt Lake housing market is booming, with total sales volume climbing to $967.7 million in June, up 19 percent from $813.2 million a year earlier, according to UtahRealEstate.com. Overall, there were 1,748 homes — including single-family, condominiums, townhouses, mobile and recreational — sold in Salt Lake County in June,...
Constructionncconstructionnews.com

Construction starts slow in June through most of the nation: Dodge

Across the nation, total construction starts lost 7% in June, slipping to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $863.6 billion, Dodge Data & Analytics says in its monthly report. All three major sectors (residential, nonresidential building, and nonbuilding) pulled back during the month. Single family housing starts are feeling the detrimental effects of rising materials prices. Large projects that broke ground in May were absent in June for nonresidential building and nonbuilding starts, resulting in declines.
EconomyForexTV.com

Japan Household Spending Sinks 5.1% On Year In June

The average of household spending in Japan was down 5.1 percent on year in June, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday – coming in at 260,285 yen. That was well shy of expectations for an increase of 0.1 percent and down sharply from the 11.6 percent...
Economyrismedia.com

U.S. Labor Market Strengthening, But Construction Jobs Still Low

The U.S. added 943,000 jobs in July, with the unemployment rate decreasing to 5.4%, according to the latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The most notable job gains occurred in leisure and hospitality, local government. education, and professional and business services. Real estate and rental and leasing...
Economythebusinesstimes.com

U.S. payrolls swell as jobless rate drops

U.S. payrolls swelled and the unemployment rate retreated in July with hiring in the leisure and hospitality and education sectors accounting for more than half the job gains. Nonfarm payrolls increased 943,000 and the jobless rate declined a half point to 5.4 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported.
Public HealthPosted by
CBS News

Hiring surged in July as U.S. unemployment rate fell to 5.4%

Hiring boomed in July before COVID-19 Delta variant cast a shadow on U.S. economic growth. The Department of Labor said Friday that employers added 943,000 jobs last month, exceeding analyst forecasts. The nation's unemployment rate fell to 5.4% as more jobless Americans found jobs. It's the lowest unemployment rate since...
EconomyUnion Leader

U.S. reports robust job growth, strong wage gains

WASHINGTON - U.S. job growth powered ahead and the unemployment rate fell in July amid demand for workers in the labor-intensive services sector, quashing fears of a hiring slowdown and suggesting the economy began the second half of the year with strong momentum. The Labor Department's closely watched employment report...
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

June Spending Up But Delta Variant Darkens Outlook

The spreading Delta variant is casting a dark shadow over the U.S. economic outlook despite June’s 1 percent increase in household spending, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday (July 30). Income is also up, adding to the extra disposable money people have in their wallets. After more than 18...
Economycalculatedriskblog.com

July Employment Report: 943 Thousand Jobs, 5.4% Unemployment Rate

Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 943,000 in July, and the unemployment rate declined by 0.5 percentage point to 5.4 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Notable job gains occurred in leisure and hospitality, in local government education, and in professional and business services. ... The change...

Comments / 0

Community Policy