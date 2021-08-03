June NonRes Construction Spending Down Nearly 1%

Construction spending in June climbed 0.1% from May rate and 8.2% from June 2020 to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1.55 trillion, the Census Bureau reported today. Because project shutdowns depressed spending in the spring of 2020, it is more useful to compare year-to-date figures for January-June combined in 2020 and 2021 than June rates alone. Year-to-date, total spending increased 5.4% but there was a huge disparity between strong residential spending growth and diminishing nonresidential activity. Private residential construction spending jumped 25% year-to-date: single-family, 36%; multifamily, 19%; and owner-occupied improvements, 12%. Private nonresidential construction spending declined 9.4% year-to-date, with decreases in all 11 components. The largest private nonresidential segment (ranked by year-to-date spending)—power—slumped 6.3% (including electric power, -4.0%, and oil and gas field structures and pipelines, -14%), followed by commercial, -4.7% (including warehouse, 7.5%, and retail, -20%); manufacturing, -3.8%; and office, -12%. Lodging had the largest decrease, -29%. Public construction spending slumped 7.1% year-to-date. The largest public segment, highway and street construction, slid 6.0%. Public education construction declined 8.7% (primary/secondary, -4.0%, and higher education, -20%). Public transportation construction fell 6.8%. (Census includes data centers in office construction and does not break them out. Nonresidential combines renovation and new construction.) As usual in August, Census posted annual state totals for private and state/local nonresidential spending, and updated length-of-construction-time studies.