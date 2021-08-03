Cancel
5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 03 August 2021

 5 days ago

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Tuesday, August 3, 2021.

#Msp#Cloud Management#Data As A Service#Cloud Service#Private Cloud#Channel Partner Program#Msp News Updates#Seo#Msp Software#Solarwinds#Servicenow#Eisneramper#Csam Marketing Inc#Dutch#Worldstream#Vmware#B Channel Chiefs#Hycu Inc#Upstack#Zayo Group
Cynerio, A Leading Provider of Healthcare IoT Cybersecurity Solutions, Launches Global Channel Partner Program

NEW YORK (PRWEB) July 27, 2021. Cynerio, the leading provider of Healthcare IoT cybersecurity and asset management solutions, today announced the formal launch of its global channel partner program. Led by infosec industry veteran Joel Silberman, Cynerio’s partner program will provide MSPs, VARs and MSSPs servicing hospitals and healthcare systems with a clear path to revenue through robust marketing and sales support and expert-led education, among other benefits.
Industrydallassun.com

Centaris Again Ranked on Channel Futures MSP 501

Tech industry's most prestigious list of Global Managed Service Providers. STERLING HEIGHTS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Centaris, formed earlier this year through a merger between the Center for Computer Resources and Business Communication Systems, has been named one of the world's premier managed service providers in the 2021 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings. This is the 8th time the firm has been honored and the 6th year in a row.
IndustryTimes Union

TailWinds Technologies Ranked on Channel Futures MSP 501-Tech Industry's Most Prestigious List of Global Managed Service Providers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (PRWEB) August 02, 2021. TailWinds Technologies has been named as one of the world’s premier managed service providers in the prestigious 2021 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings. TailWinds Technologies has been selected as one of the technology industry’s top-performing providers of managed services by the editors of Channel...
Businesschannele2e.com

McAfee Enterprise Security: New Owner, Same Channel Partner Strategy?

Private equity firm Symphony Technology Group (STG) has completed the acquisition of McAfee’s enterprise security software business. The $4.0 billion deal was first announced in March 2021. The McAfee enterprise business will be rebranded to a new name in “the coming months,” though exact timing was not disclosed. McAfee’s consumer...
Businessaithority.com

Qumu Launches Channel Program With JS Group to Expand Enterprise Video Partner Program

Qumu Corporation (QUMU), a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise video technology, and JS Group, leaders in channel strategy,announced a strategic partnership, launching a world-class global channel program. The program offers partner incentives, customer benefits, operational support and market development fund (MDF) management to help Qumu further increase its small, medium and large business market penetration for its leading enterprise video platform.
Businesshotelbusiness.com

Partner news

This week’s Partner News is highlighted by Mumford adding an award-winning recent college graduate to its team and Nordis Technologies appointing a new CFO and a VP, client success. Read about all that and more below. Lillian Walker joins Mumford Company as sales analyst. Mumford Company has hired Lillian Walker...
IndustryPosted by
Birmingham Business Journal

TailWinds Technologies Ranked on Channel Futures MSP 501

Annual MSP 501 Identifies Industry’s Best-in-Class Businesses Growing Via Recurring Revenue and Innovation JULY 30, 2021: TailWinds Technologies has been named as one of the world’s premier managed service providers in the prestigious 2021 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings. [TailWinds Technologies] has been selected as one of the technology industry’s top-performing providers of managed services by the editors of Channel Futures. For the past 15 years, MSPs from around the globe have submitted applications to be included on this prestigious and definitive listing. The Channel Futures MSP 501 survey examines organizational performance based on annual sales, recurring revenue, profit margins, revenue mix, growth opportunities, innovation, technology solutions supported, and company and customer demographics. Managed services providers that qualify for the list must pass a rigorous review conducted by the research team and editors of Channel Futures that rank applicants using a unique methodology that weighs financial performance according to long-term health and viability, commitment to recurring revenue and operational efficiency. Channel Futures is pleased to name TailWinds Technologies to the 2021 MSP 501. “Earning a spot in the top 50 shows that our team truly cares about our clients and that we are able deliver the needed solutions to improve their technology experience. I am so proud of the TailWinds Technologies team,” said Daniel Herrera, CIO of TailWinds Technologies. This year’s list attracted a record number of applicants and was one of the most competitive in the survey’s history. Since its inception, the MSP 501 has evolved from a competitive ranking into a vibrant group of innovators focused on high levels of customer satisfaction at small, medium, and large organizations in public and private sectors. Today, many of their services and technology offerings focus on growing customer needs in the areas of cloud, security, collaboration, and support of hybrid work forces. “The 2021 Channel Futures MSP 501 winners are the highest-performing and most innovative IT providers in the industry today. They stand head and shoulders above the competition,” said Robert DeMarzo, vice president of content for the Channel Futures and Channel Partners Conference & Expo division of Informa Tech Channels. “Coordinated by Channel Futures MSP 501 editor Allison Francis, this year’s list was clearly one of the best ever on record.” “Vendors that are aligned with the Channel Futures MSP 501 are driving a new wave of innovation in the industry. Through their partnerships they are demonstrating a commitment to moving the MSP and entire channel forward,” said Kelly Danziger, general manager of Informa Tech Channels. “We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the 2021 winners and gratitude to the thousands of MSPs that have contributed to the continuing growth and success of the managed services sector.” The MSP 501 winners will be recognized at the MSP 501 Awards Gala at the Channel Partners Conference & Expo / MSP Summit, Nov. 1-4, in Las Vegas. The complete 2021 MSP 501 list is available on Channel Futures’ website. Background The 2021 MSP 501 list is based on confidential data collected and analyzed by the Channel Futures editorial and research teams. Data was collected online from March 1-May 24, 2021. The MSP 501 list recognizes top managed service providers based on metrics including recurring revenue, profit margin and other factors. About TailWinds Technologies is a complete managed business technology services provider. From remote network monitoring, systems security, 24/7 tech support, backup and business continuity to IT consulting, HIPAA/HITECH compliance, or a virtual CIO, Tailwinds has your business IT needs covered. We have many competitors, but there are big differences in the team we've built, and the way we work with you. You can always expect the appropriate response- issues are often resolved before they become problems. You will always find integrity at the core of any action we take, or recommendation we make. And you can always be certain that our team will provide the most efficient, appropriate and long-lived solutions for your unique business.
Businesstvtechnology.com

Gannett, Amagi Partner On Relaunches Of Channels

MCLEAN, Va.—Gannett today announced the relaunch of its over-the-top (OTT) properties in partnership with media technology company Amagi, which is providing the platform for the USA TODAY News and USA TODAY SportsWire 24-hour streaming channels. Since launching OTT channels in 2018, Gannett has expanded to more than 12 Free Ad-Supported...
Businesschannele2e.com

ServiceNow Acquires Database Performance Firm Swarm64

ServiceNow is acquiring Berlin-based database performance company Swarm64 for an undisclosed amount. This is technology M&A deal number 494 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here. The acquisition will help ServiceNow improve its ability to scale digital workflows,...
Softwareaithority.com

Vistex Announces Its Enterprise Cloud Application For The Media Industry, built On SAP Business Technology Platform

SAP Rights and Royalty Management by Vistex, cloud edition now part of SAP’s Industry Cloud Portfolio for the Media Industry. Vistex Inc. announced the availability of SAP Rights and Royalty Management by Vistex, cloud edition as part of SAP’s industry cloud for the media industry. The solution extends Intelligent ERP solutions from SAP and it is built on SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP). The solution is an integral component of the Vistex cloud portfolio with the ability to effectively manage rights and royalties in the media and entertainment industry.
Marketschannele2e.com

10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: 06 August 2021

This week’s 10 most read channel and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:. 10. Technology SPACs List — 100 (Or So) Blank Check Companies: See the list of special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs). Plus, a look at the potential SPAC bubble and channel partner implications. 9. Atos...
Energy Industryalbuquerqueexpress.com

Legend Power Laying Foundation for Growth with New Channel Distribution Partners

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / Legend Power Systems® (TSXV:LPS)(OTCQB:LPSIF), a global leader in commercial electrical system solutions, today announced several key milestones with new channel distribution partners. First, Legend has entered an agreement with a leading provider of private label energy efficiency solutions in a program...
Businesschannele2e.com

Accenture Acquires Supply Chain Consulting Firm Blue Horseshoe

Accenture has acquired supply chain management and strategy consulting firm Blue Horseshoe, which partners closely with Microsoft Dynamics 365, Microsoft Power Platform and Oracle NetSuite. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 485 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all...
Technologychannele2e.com

Threat Analysis for Channel Partners, MSPs: CompTIA ISAO Taps Sophos

The CompTIA ISAO (Information Sharing and Analysis Organization) now offers threat analysis and intelligence capabilities for channel partners. The technology involves a partnership with Sophos. Indeed, CompTIA ISAO members can directly submit suspicious URLs and files through the ISAO’s Cyber Forum to SophosLabs Intelix for rapid analysis to determine if...
Softwarechannele2e.com

M&A List: 7 ServiceNow Acquisitions Extend Beyond ITSM Software

ServiceNow, led by CEO Bill McDermott, has been evolving beyond IT service management (ITSM) software to workflow automation across HR, finance, SecOps and other business departments. ServiceNow’s business evolution involves organic R&D (research and development) coupled with acquisitions. The M&A deals have involved application performance monitoring (APM), robotic process automation...
channele2e.com

Templates, Tools, Leadership Lessons – Things Not to Miss at Build IT Live

In 2019, IT By Design launched Build IT Live, an in-person MSP Executive Educational conference, as part of its commitment to knowledge sharing with its partners. Eliminating the need to “reinvent the wheel,” the first edition of the conference facilitated a positive exchange of ideas between business owners and experts, setting a new bar for channel events that focus on education, not product pitches.
Businesschannele2e.com

Zix Secure Cloud Global MSP Partner Expansion Gains Traction

Cloud and email security provider Zix is gaining traction with its global MSP partner expansion, especially in the United Kingdom and Germany, CEO David Wagner told Wall Street analysts during Zix’s quarterly earnings call on August 5, 2021. The Zix product portfolio spans email encryption, threat protection and message privacy;...
Businessmartechseries.com

Teradata Cloud Momentum Continues with New, Enterprise-Scale Cloud Analytics Customers in First-half 2021

Teradata, the connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics company, announced strong adoption in the first half of 2021 of its Teradata Vantage cloud data analytics platform. The announcement follows Steve McMillan’s first year as Teradata President and CEO. He made “cloud-first” a priority within the Company and focused the organization on delivering compelling customer value in the cloud, as well as ensuring that customers can seamlessly migrate and modernize their data analytic ecosystems in the cloud with Teradata to accelerate their digital transformation goals.

