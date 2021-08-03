Something old, something new, something unique just for you.

Mini Movement Fest (MMF) is a one-day long dance festival at Arts Mission Oak Cliff, organized by Agora Artists. MMF includes four (4) movement workshops and an evening concert. The workshops are led by both local and visiting festival artists and open to participants of all experience levels high school age and older. The evening concert features a variety of dance-based performance and multimedia works presented by the Festival Artists. Prior to the concert, patrons are invited for drinks and art in the garden. The festival will conclude with music and mingling post-performance. MMF 2021 Festival Artists included Brandon Gonzalez (Austin, TX), Jennifer Mabus (Houston, TX), and Angelica Monteiro (Austin, TX). MMF aims to bring artists based throughout Texas to Oak Cliff in order to present fresh perspectives to the Oak Cliff community, simultaneously providing a platform for early and mid-career movement artists to facilitate classes and present work to a new audience. Tickets $5-20.