Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

Something old, something new, something unique just for you.

visitdallas.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSecondhand shopping can be a thrilling way to find unique pieces in Dallas! "It's the thrill of the hunt" might sound cliché, but sometimes clichés are what they are for a reason. Finding great deals on like-new pieces you've been searching for while breaking the typical cycle of fast fashion just feels good. Whether you're looking for one-off stunning vintage pieces, designer bags at a discount or thrifted band tees, you can find a little bit of everything if you know where to look.

www.visitdallas.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thrift Shop#Fast Fashion#Something Old#Thrift Store#Lone Star State#Preston#Chanel#Anthropologie#Closet 3920 Cedar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
Related
Theater & Dancevisitdallas.com

Mini Movement Fest 2021

Mini Movement Fest (MMF) is a one-day long dance festival at Arts Mission Oak Cliff, organized by Agora Artists. MMF includes four (4) movement workshops and an evening concert. The workshops are led by both local and visiting festival artists and open to participants of all experience levels high school age and older. The evening concert features a variety of dance-based performance and multimedia works presented by the Festival Artists. Prior to the concert, patrons are invited for drinks and art in the garden. The festival will conclude with music and mingling post-performance. MMF 2021 Festival Artists included Brandon Gonzalez (Austin, TX), Jennifer Mabus (Houston, TX), and Angelica Monteiro (Austin, TX). MMF aims to bring artists based throughout Texas to Oak Cliff in order to present fresh perspectives to the Oak Cliff community, simultaneously providing a platform for early and mid-career movement artists to facilitate classes and present work to a new audience. Tickets $5-20.

Comments / 0

Community Policy