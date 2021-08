There is much to be done in order to preserve Mission San Juan Capistrano. Net revenues are raised from Mission hosted corporate events and special events are directed toward preservation. Membership dues derived from the Preservation Society are directed toward much-needed repair and conservation. However, these programs are not enough to save the Mission. Donations and gifts from supporters are integral to realizing the dream of a more authentic, historically accurate, and a continued legacy for California’s “Jewel of the Missions” – Mission San Juan Capistrano. The list of things to work on is extensive and requires funding and support from a variety of sources.