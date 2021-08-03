Beach volleyball: American Ross becomes last woman standing with past medals
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Beach Volleyball - Women - Quarterfinal - Germany (Ludwig/Kozuch) v United States (April/Alix) - Shiokaze Park, Tokyo, Japan - August 3, 2021. April Ross of the United States reacts after winning the match against Germany. (Pilar Olivares, Reuters) TOKYO — U.S. beach volleyball player April Ross — the London Games silver and Rio bronze medalist — and partner Alix Klineman beat Germany in the women's quarterfinals on Tuesday, becoming the last woman standing with Olympic medals to her name.
