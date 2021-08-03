Cancel
Sports

Beach volleyball: American Ross becomes last woman standing with past medals

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTokyo 2020 Olympics - Beach Volleyball - Women - Quarterfinal - Germany (Ludwig/Kozuch) v United States (April/Alix) - Shiokaze Park, Tokyo, Japan - August 3, 2021. April Ross of the United States reacts after winning the match against Germany. (Pilar Olivares, Reuters) TOKYO — U.S. beach volleyball player April Ross — the London Games silver and Rio bronze medalist — and partner Alix Klineman beat Germany in the women's quarterfinals on Tuesday, becoming the last woman standing with Olympic medals to her name.

Laura Ludwig
Brandie Wilkerson
April Ross
Margareta Kozuch
Taliqua Clancy
Alix Klineman
Japan
Germany
Tokyo, JP
Brazil
