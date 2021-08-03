Xbox has a new blue controller
Xbox has announced a new blue controller to “shimmer up your controller collection” called the Aqua Shift, which has a unique prismatic design. With its prismatic shimmering face, the Aqua Shift Special Edition controller is unlike any other that we’ve seen before from Xbox. Described as a way to “elevate your Xbox gaming experience,” the shimmer of the Aqua Shift controller apparently needs to be seen to be believed, as “you’ll feel like Aqua Shift comes to life in your hands,” which hopefully isn’t too distracting while you’re gaming.mspoweruser.com
Comments / 0