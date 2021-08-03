Xbox has a new blue controller

Remember the original Xbox Duke controller? It was chunky, had more buttons than we knew what to do with, and proudly let everyone know where its allegiance lay thanks to an enormous central button with an equally enormous Xbox logo. You couldn't get more early 2000s if you tried - and now you can bring it over to the Xbox Series X thanks to a 20% discount on the Hyperkin Duke (or the Xbox One, if you're suffering like the rest of us in a seemingly-endless struggle to find Xbox Series X stock).