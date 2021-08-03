Tellius Partners With Looker to Deliver Faster AI-Powered Data Analytics
Joint customers will now be able to quickly discover new business insights and explore their data with natural language search. Tellius, the AI-driven decision intelligence platform, announced a partnership with Looker, a data platform for data teams and data consumers. Through the partnership, the Tellius platform can natively connect to Looker, allowing customers to discover insights at scale and explore their data with natural language based on Looker’s unified metrics.martechseries.com
