Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Seattle Mariners at Tampa Bay Rays odds, picks and prediction

By Geoff Clark
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GLNM9_0bGOPGoz00

The Seattle Mariners (57-50) continue their three-game series at the Tampa Bay Rays (64-43) Tuesday with first pitch from Tropicana Field scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze the lines around the Mariners vs. Rays odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Seattle won the first game of the series Monday, 8-2, as the Mariners roughed up Rays starting RHP Michael Wacha for 6 earned runs. Seattle’s 1B Ty France stood out by hitting 3-for-5 with 1 home run and 3 RBI.

Season series: Mariners lead 5-0.

LHP Yusei Kikuchi makes his 20th start for the Mariners. Kikuchi is 6-6 with a 4.01 ERA (114 1/3 IP, 51 ER), 1.16 WHIP, 3.0 BB/9 and 9.8 K/9.

  • Last outing: Loss, 11-4, with 5 IP, 3 ER, 7 H, 2 BB and 7 K Wednesday against the Houston Astros.
  • Kikuchi beat Tampa June 18 with 7 IP, 1 ER, 4 H, 3 BB and 6 K in Seattle’s 5-1 home victory.

RHP Luis Patino is on the mound for the Rays. Patino 2-2 with a 4.26 ERA (31 2/3 IP, 15 ER), 1.17 WHIP, 2.8 BB/9 and 10.2 K/9 over six starts and two relief appearances.

  • Last outing: Win, 14-0, with 6 IP, 0 ER, 3 H, 2 BB and 8 K Thursday against the New York Yankees.
  • 2021 home splits: 1-1 with a 0.61 ERA (14 2/3 IP, 1 ER), 7 H, 4 BB and 16 K in three starts and one bullpen outing.

Mariners at Rays odds, lines, picks and prediction

MLB odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports for a full list. Odds last updated at 11 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Mariners +140 (bet $100 to win $140) | Rays -170 (bet $170 to win $100)
  • Against the spread/ATS: Mariners +1.5 (-160) | Rays -1.5 (+125)
  • Over/Under: 8.5 (O: +100 | U: -125)

PLAY: Free, daily sports pick’em contests. Play now!

Prediction

Rays 5, Mariners 2

Money line (ML)

“LEAN” to the RAYS (-170) for a half unit – if at all – because we are getting the worst of the number as there has been “sharp” line movement toward Tampa.

Steam on the Rays has pushed them up from a -135 money line favorite on the opener to the current price based on the following reasons: Patino’s fantastic numbers at home, Tampa’s clear-cut edge in relief pitching and the recent acquisition of DH Nelson Cruz should improve the Rays’ hitting vs. left-handed pitching.

First of all, the Rays’ relievers are ranked first or second as a unit in WAR, SIERA, FIP, K-BB% and home run per nine-inning rate.

While Seattle’s bullpen has pitched well this season, we saw a Mariners collapse Sunday against the Texas Rangers thanks in large part to Seattle trading away awesome closing RHP Kendall Graveman at the trade deadline.

Also, Tampa’s lineup struggled against lefty pitching during the first half of the season which prompted the Rays to trade for Cruz who’s deadly vs. left-handed pitching. Moreover, Cruz is 4-for-5 lifetime against Kikuchi with 2 home runs 100.6 mph exit velocity.

FANTASY BASEBALL: Serious about winning your league? Sign up for BaseballHQ.com to dominate the competition. Subscribe now!

Run line/Against the spread (ATS)

PASS since I don’t “like” Tampa enough to lay it with the Rays -1.5 (+125).

Furthermore, Tampa is 18-23 ATS as a home favorite and Seattle is 27-20 as a road underdog.

Over/Under (O/U)

“LEAN” to the UNDER 8.5 (-125) for a half unit because we are seeing “reverse line movement” despite one-sided action and Over-friendly trends which are most certainly baked into the price.

For instance, according to Pregame.com, more than 80% of the bets placed are on the Over but the Under is heavily juiced and is heading to a flat 8-run total. It’s always a red flag in sports betting when the House makes the more popular side cheaper.

That said, Seattle is 30-16-1 O/U as a road underdog and the Over has cashed in three of the five Mariners-Rays meetings this season.

For more sports betting picks and tips, visit SportsbookWire.com. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Geoff Clark on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage. This information is for entertainment purposes only. We make no representations or warranties as to the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any content.

Comments / 1

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

27K+
Followers
56K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kendall Graveman
Person
Michael Wacha
Person
Ty France
Person
Yusei Kikuchi
Person
Nelson Cruz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Seattle Mariners#The Houston Astros#The New York Yankees#Tipico Sportsbook#Usa Today Sports#War#Siera#Fip#K Bb#The Texas Rangers#Fantasy Baseball#Baseballhq Com#Ats#Pregame Com#House#Mariners Rays#Sportsbookwire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Facebook
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
Related
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Means scheduled to start as Baltimore hosts Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays (65-44, first in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (38-69, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Ryan Yarbrough (6-4, 4.42 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 94 strikeouts) Orioles: John Means (5-3, 2.84 ERA, .87 WHIP, 79 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles +130, Rays -150; over/under is 9...
MLBdraysbay.com

Tampa Bay Rays News and Links: Last chance to avoid Seattle sweep!

Even good teams (and I think the Rays are a good team) can match up poorly against another team. Apparently the Mariners are the 2021 Rays kryptonite. There’s still a chance to prevent a series sweep. Welcome, Dietrich Enns. The Rays have called up the 30 year old who has...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Did the Tampa Bay Rays do enough at the MLB trade deadline?

A week ago, the Tampa Bay Rays, and the rest of the teams in Major League Baseball were making trades left-and-right to better, and sometimes worsen their ballclubs. However, I believe a fair question remains for the Rays, did they do enough?. The Tampa Bay Rays made the first big...
MLBdraysbay.com

Tampa Bay Rays: 12, Baltimore Orioles: 3 - Sugary Sweet Victory

After a brief weather delay, the Rays and Orioles were off to a start. Before the game, the Rays made a change activating Colin McHugh of the 10-day IL and optioned Luis Head down to AAA Durham. Nelson Cruz hustled his way to a double in the top of the...
MLBtimestelegram.com

Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays odds, picks and prediction

The Boston Red Sox (64-46) and Toronto Blue Jays (57-49) tangle Friday night in the opener of a four-game series at Rogers Centre. First pitch is slated for 7:07 p.m. ET. Let's analyze the lines around the Red Sox vs. Blue Jaysodds with MLB picks and predictions. RHP Nathan Eovaldi...
MLBfangraphs.com

Alek Manoah Brings About Changeups

When the Blue Jays picked up José Berríos at the trade deadline, it wasn’t hard to see the reasoning behind it. Though not without significant cost in the form of two top 100 prospects, the move was clearly an effort to bolster Toronto’s starting pitching in preparation for a potential postseason berth. Berríos is a welcome complement to Hyun Jin Ryu and Robbie Ray at the top of the rotation, but he isn’t the only noteworthy addition to the Blue Jays’ starting pitching in 2021.
MLBnumberfire.com

3 Daily Fantasy Baseball Value Plays for Friday 8/6/21

With production being highly variable on a night-to-night basis, daily fantasy baseball plays a bit differently than other sports. An 0-for-4 dud from a chalky high-salaried slugger is a lot more common than a total dud from a top-salaried NBA player or even than a stinker from a top quarterback or running back.
MLBSun-Journal

Red Sox routed by Blue Jays, fall further behind Tampa Bay

TORONTO — Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a two-run homer, Teoscar Hernández had three hits and three RBI, and the Toronto Blue Jays used a nine-run fifth inning to beat Boston 12-4 on Friday night, handing the skidding Red Sox their seventh loss in eight games. Coupled with Tampa Bay’s 10-6...
MLBCharlotteObserver.com

LEADING OFF: Cabrera’s 500 watch, Laureano suspended

A look at what’s happening around the majors on Saturday:. Miguel Cabrera's 500th career homer could be just a few swings away. The two-time MVP and 11-time All-Star has 498 home runs and has hit the ball well since a slow start during the spring. He's batting .300 with seven homers since June 1, helping the rebuilding Detroit Tigers be a little more competitive in the AL Central.
MLBESPN

Fantasy baseball daily notes: Pitcher and hitter rankings for Saturday

As is usually the case in August, the Saturday slate tips more towards evening affairs than matinees, but there still are a handful of early tilts. The day commences in the Bronx for a 1:05 PM ET first pitch and then concludes 3,000 miles away in Dodger Stadium. In between, the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays play a doubleheader north of the border.
MLBMetroWest Daily News

Red Sox trade philosophy leaves many doubters

The timing couldn’t be worse, of course. The first four-game losing streak (and now five-game losing streak after Tuesday night's 4-2 defeat in Detroit) of this Red Sox season comes in the aftermath of what could only be described as an underwhelming trade deadline performance from Boston’s front office. The...
MLBnumberfire.com

3 MLB Prop Bets to Target on Friday 8/6/21

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up (to the tune of cold hard cash) to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former. Utilizing our projections as...
MLBfantasypros.com

Fantasy Baseball Weekly Planner: Week 19 (2021)

Next week features a very tight cluster for games scheduled. Only one team is scheduled for a week-low five games, and seven teams are tied for a week-high seven games. As a result, that leaves 22 teams with six games on the docket. Import your team to My Playbook for...

Comments / 1

Community Policy