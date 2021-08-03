Cancel
See it: Giants' Kenny Golladay exits practice with apparent injury

By Dan Benton
 5 days ago
The New York Giants suited up for the first time on Tuesday and it took less than one hour for their hearts to stop due to a potentially significant injury.

After catching a pass off the arm of quarterback Daniel Jones, Golladay found himself sandwiched between linebackers Tae Crowder and Carter Coughlin, who knocked the ball out of his hands.

Golladay immediately reacted as if he was in pain, grabbing the back of his left leg.

The veteran receiver, who was signed to a four-year, $72 million contract this offseason, was quickly tended to by the Giants’ training staff, including Ronnie Barnes. Shortly thereafter, Golladay left the field and walked back into the building (without a limp).

Golladay has gotten off to a slow start in camp, but head coach Joe Judge remains encouraged.

“One thing I’ve been very encouraged with Kenny is, first off, the guy is tremendous to work with in meetings. I mean this guy is keyed in, focused, locked in, like he’s staring through you the whole time. He’s absorbing everything,” Judge said. “He’s very, very ahead on how he pays attention in meetings and he carries it over to the field. Mentally, he’s really caught up really fast on what we’re asking him to do. He was good in the spring, as far as working.

“He practices really hard, that’s something that’s very important. When you look at our guys, they practice hard. A lot of times anybody new comes into our program, sometimes there’s a learning curve. I’d say with Kenny, he’s really jumped off as of right now.”

