Ms. Marvel Disney+ Release Date Reportedly Revealed

Kamala Khan is still suiting up for her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut on Disney+ — but Ms. Marvel is reportedly looking at an early 2022 release instead of late 2021 as expected. After the weeks-apart releases of Marvel Studios series WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki, Marvel Studios’ Executive VP of Film Production Victoria Alonso said last month there are still “a few other shows” coming out before the end of 2021 — including Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye. Days after Marvel confirmed the Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld-starring Hawkeye for late November but left Ms. Marvel undated, a new report says the series is likely premiering early in 2022: