Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

One Piece Cliffhanger Drops First Look at Yamato’s Hybrid Form

By Tom Kucher
districtchronicles.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne Piece has dropped its first look at Yamato’s Hybrid Devil-Fruit form with the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series! The War on Onigashima has only gotten far more intense with each new chapter of the series, and the numbers have been shifting in Luffy and the samurai forces’ favor ever since Chopper and O-Tama have been able to get many of the Beasts Pirates to their side. While Luffy has been on the road to recovery, the last we had seen of Kaido he had begun fighting with his son, Yamato.

districtchronicles.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cliffhanger#One Piece#The Beasts Pirates#Devil Fruit#Yamato S Hybrid Form#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Comics
Related
ComicsComicBook

One Piece Fan Just Brought Robin's Most Beautiful Move to Life

The War For Wano has seen the Straw Hat Pirates having to pull out all the stops when it comes to defeating Kaido and his Beast Pirates in the pages of Eiichiro Oda's One Piece, with Robin being no exception as was apparent in the latest chapter of the series. Wasting little time, one fan animator was able to perfectly capture Robin's most beautiful, and perhaps most powerful, attack that she has in her wheelhouse in the form of Gigante Fleur, which sees the archaeologist member of Luffy's Crew using her Devil Fruit powers to create an insane display.
ComicsInternational Business Times

'One Piece' 1020 Raw Scans Highlight Destiny's Role In Manga's Narrative

Since the beginning of Eiichiro Oda's hit manga series, fans have been wondering what "Will of D" exactly means. And while "One Piece" 1020 raw scans do not say much about this mysterious Will, they have put the spotlight on another "D" that plays a crucial role in the manga's narrative: Destiny.
ComicsComicBook

One Piece Fan Brings Zoro's Big Wano Fight to Life

The War For Wano is in full swing in both the episodes of One Piece's anime as well as the printed chapters of the Shonen series' manga, and one fan has decided to animate one of the biggest moments of the latest arc in which the Straw Hat pirates' resident swordsman, Roronoa Zoro, tests his strength against the captain of the Beast Pirates, Kaido. Since wielding the sword of Wano, many fans have believed that Zoro would be the one to deliver the killing blow to the villainous swashbuckler who can transform into a dragon, though this is easier said than done.
ComicsComicBook

One Piece Surprisingly Teases Zoro's Own Conqueror's Haki

One Piece surprisingly unleashed Roronoa Zoro's own Conqueror's Haki with the newest episode of the series! The anime has officially kicked off the climax of the Wano Country arc that it's been building towards for several years at this point. With the previous episode of the series seeing the Straw Hats and the 5,000 strong samurai rebel forces finally making landfall at Onigashima to crash Kaido and Orochi's big party, the anime is about to embark on a huge new war for the future of Wano Country overall. Now things have been made that much more interesting.
ComicsComicBook

One Piece Reveals the Name of Yamato's Devil Fruit

One Piece revealed the name of Yamato's Devil Fruit with the newest chapter of the series! Yamato has been one of the most intriguing additions to the series ever since Kaido's son first made his debut in the climax of the Wano Country arc. In such a short time, Yamato's appearances throughout the Raid on Onigashima thus far have been such a huge hit with fans that they can't wait until the fighter makes a debut in the anime. It's because Kaido's son not only wants to leave Wano, but wants to take down his father in order to do so.
ComicsComicBook

One Piece Cliffhanger Teases Luffy's Next Battle

One Piece's latest manga chapter continues to unravel the War for Wano, with the majority of the installment focusing on a tag-team battle with Robin and Nami facing down several Kaido's top soldiers, but it was also able to give us a look into the current status of the Straw Hat Pirates' captain. When last we saw Monkey D. Luffy, he had lost his one-on-one battle against Kaido, being hurled into the sea of Wano, but it seems as though the Straw Hat is looking for revenge and is wasting little time in getting back to his feet.
ComicsComicBook

One Piece Titles Set Up Yamato's Anime Debut

One Piece's anime is just beginning to dip its toes into the War for Wano Arc, which promises to see the Straw Hat Pirates do everything in their power to take down Kaido and his Beast Pirates, but it seems as if Luffy and his crew are set to receive some help from an unexpected source. With Kaido's offspring, Yamato, long being a fan-favorite character in the manga, the anime adaptation is teasing the arrival of the swashbuckler who is seeking to free the borders of Wano and do justice for the lost Kozuki Oden by taking his name.
ComicsComicBook

One Piece Unveils Yamoto's Devil Fruit Form

One Piece has tons of Devil Fruits on hand, and they have given our heroes some very odd powers. While Luffy's treat might have made him rubbery, there are all kinds of Devil Fruits out there, and some can even change the form our pirates take on. And thanks to the manga, fans know Yamato wields one such power.
ComicsComicBook

One Piece Reveals Robin's Coldest Attack Yet

One Piece reveals Nico Robin's coldest attack in Wano yet with the newest chapter yet! The War on Onigashima continues with the newest chapter of the series and the Straw Hats have found themselves in the midst of some tough new battles as each of them have come across new opponents. One of the most intriguing fights of the arc thus far has been all of those wrapped up in Black Maria's web with Sanji, Brook, and Robin all dealing with the deadly Tobi Roppo member's tricks. This even took a new turn when Sanji actually called out for help from Robin.
ComicsInternational Business Times

'One Piece' 1021 Raw Scans Reveal This Character Is Finally Embracing WG-Assigned Epithet

"One Piece" 1021 will be another explosive and interesting manga installment, particularly for fans of the Straw Hats' archaeologist, Nico Robin, the leaked raw scans suggest. The upcoming chapter's raw scans and summary are now available online, thanks to insiders like Redon, Abo_3wad, EMONUPLA, and lili11. Based on the scans, Nico Robin is finally embracing the moniker the World Government gave her when she was young -- the Demon Child.
Video GamesSiliconera

Sol Cresta Trailer Shows the Fighter Yamato’s Various Formations

PlatinumGames published a gameplay system trailer for Sol Cresta on its YouTube channel. It shows how the player’s fighter plane Yamato has various forms and formations. The title’s director Takanori Sato also explained the system on the English blog page. The Yamato is actually comprised of three smaller units named...

Comments / 0

Community Policy