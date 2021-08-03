The Dragon Prince Creators Talk Developing Season 4 During the Pandemic
The creators behind The Dragon Prince opened up about developing Season 4 and beyond for Netflix during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Fans of the Wonderstorm and Bardel Entertainment original animated series were delighted to find out last year that the franchise would be returning for not only a fourth season with Netflix, but will be rounding out its entire seven seasons planned run with the streaming service. That means fans have been eager to see what's coming next in the fourth season, but unfortunately the wait has been made tougher due to complications from the ongoing pandemic.
