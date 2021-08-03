Every House Is Haunted Director Teases “New Spin” on Haunted House Concept
Filmmaker Corin Hardy has already established himself as a compelling force in genre cinema, having directed films like The Hallow and The Nun, with Hardy promising that his next horror film, Every House Is Haunted, will put a “new spin” on the typical haunted house formula. Hardy is developing the project with filmmaker Sam Raimi, who has put his stamp on a number of different genres, making for a promising partnership that is sure to delight new and old genre fans alike. The project itself, however, won’t be moving forward anytime soon, as Hardy is committed to developing Season 2 of Gangs of London, with the first season of the crime series now available on Blu-ray and DVD.districtchronicles.com
