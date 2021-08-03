The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Review: A Satisfying Restoration of an Overlooked Gem

Nintendo revealed a surprising fact about The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword on Twitter this week. Most fans of the franchise have the HD version of the game by now and they might not know the soundtrack is a milestone for the series. Nintendo explained that Skyward Sword was the first Zelda game to have a recorded orchestra perform the score. This kind of attention to detail and grandeur has become standard in the video game industry. But, back in 2011, it wasn’t nearly as commonplace as it can be now. Fans were feeling the trip down memory lane with the company. A lot of the staunchest supporters tweeted their memories with the starting area and the intro. Check out some of the footage and sounds for yourself.